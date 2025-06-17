Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Offers Support To Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
After just one season in Orlando, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on the move.
The Magic sent Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. The deal also featured several unprotected first-round draft picks and a first-round pick swap.
Caldwell-Pope recently revealed his desire to bring Orlando its first championship, citing it as a key reason for signing with the franchise. Instead, he will help Memphis in its pursuit of its first title.
Following the trade, former Orlando Magic big man Dwight Howard took to social media to send a message of support to KCP.
"KCP you said you wanted to bring one to Orlando well go ahead and get you one in Memphis," Howard wrote. Caldwell-Pope emphasized his championship aspirations in an appearance on Dwight Howard's podcast last month.
“I want to bring one to Orlando, that was my reason for coming to this team," Caldwell-Pope said on Howard's podcast..
The 6-foot-5 Georgia native is a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Last offseason, the Magic signed him to a three-year, $66 million deal in hopes of improving perimeter shooting while adding a veteran presence. Instead, Caldwell-Pope experienced a precipitous decline on the floor.
Orlando last reached the Finals in 2009, with Howard leading the way. Howard was an All-Star and was the postseason leader in rebounds and blocks.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard