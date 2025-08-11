Ex-Orlando Magic Big Man Shaquille O'Neal Tops Very Distinguished List
It will be hard to find someone who doesn’t think Shaquille O’Neal is the greatest player to ever suit up for the Orlando Magic and one of the best players to ever step on the court in general. Now, O’Neal is being recognized as the best player at his size.
Recently, Bleacher Report compiled a list identifying the best players in league history at each recorded height. Unsurprisingly, the outlet chose Shaq to represent the 7-foot-1 category.
“We're well over 10 years past Shaquille O'Neal's retirement and around two decades past his prime, but he remains perhaps the most physically dominant NBA player of all time,” it wrote. “Beyond standing over seven feet tall, he often played at over 300 pounds. And despite his massive build, he was more explosive off the ground and more nimble on it than most centers across league history.”
“His spin move alone, when combined with his size, made him a near-unstoppable force around the rim,” it added. “That he could finish his post moves with either a soft-touched hook shot or a thunderous dunk made him all the more difficult to guard. In a league that has seen hundreds of legitimate giants over the course of its existence, Shaq still stands out as maybe its most unique.”
Most of O’Neal’s success came after his departure from Orlando, but his dominance in Central Florida cannot be overstated. O’Neal earned All-Star selections in each of his four seasons with the Magic while averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
“The Big Diesel” also led Orlando to its first Finals appearance in 1995 through a wicked Eastern Conference landscape featuring a six-game showdown with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, followed by a seven-game brawl with Reggie Miller’s Indiana Pacers.
O’Neal’s sheer size and strength made him a force to be reckoned with. His ability to shatter backboards and smack away shot attempts made the paint a scary place to be when he was occupying it.
O’Neal finished his career with four rings, one MVP award and three Finals MVPs. He became an All-Star in 15 of his 19 seasons while also adding two scoring titles.
The center position has changed dramatically since O’Neal’s prime playing days, and so have the skill sets of players at his height. Therefore, it’s probably safe to say we may not see anyone like Shaq again.
