Ex-Orlando Magic Playoff Hero Joins Front Office Of West Contender
A former member of the Orlando Magic has a new career, but he is staying in the basketball space.
"Former NBA guard D.J. Augustin is joining the Houston Rockets in a front office capacity, sources tell The Athletic," Iko tweeted. "The 37-year-old, who played for Houston in 2021, spent 14 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2024."
Augustin was drafted with the No. 9 pick out of Texas by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was with them for four seasons before signing with the Indiana Pacers.
A year later, Augustin signed with the Toronto Raptors, but was traded midseason to the Chicago Bulls, where he would stay for the remainder of the 2013-14 campaign.
He played for the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets between 2014-16 before signing with the Magic.
Augustin's tenure with the Magic lasted four years, marking his longest stay with any team in his career. He is best known for leading the Magic to the 2019 NBA playoffs and hitting a game-winner to beat the Raptors in Game 1 of their playoff series. The Raptors went on to win the next four games in the series en route to the championship that year.
Augustin played two years for the Houston Rockets after his stop with the Magic, and that connection is leading him into his post-playing career.
