Big Trade Proposal Has Orlando Magic Landing $30 Million Scorer

Don Strouble

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
As the Orlando Magic look to the offseason to improve a struggling offense, the front office has several options for a roster upgrade it can pursue via trade. The organization is in desperate need of a playmaking guard to open up opportunities for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to play off the ball.

In a recent trade proposal, Bleacher Report's Nekias Duncan suggests Orlando will enter a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Magic Receive: G CJ McCollum

Pelicans Receive: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Tristan da Silva, G Jett Howard, 2025 No. 25 Pick

"If you're Orlando, you get someone that can use Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero as a screener, you get a legit pull-up shooter, you get a spot-up threat," Duncan wrote. "This is an Orlando Magic offense that just has not been very good in a very long time. I think adding some shot creation juice, adding some shooting overall, and adding some veteran leadership as they look to make the next step in the East, I think it would help Orlando."

"Again, it's a move where you get better without pushing all your chips to the table," Duncan added.

A 13-year veteran, McCollum is becoming a recurring name in trade rumors for the Magic. He averaged 21.1 points last season while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from the perimeter. An injury-filled career raises concerns for the 33-year-old, who was limited to 56 games last season due to a bruised right foot.

