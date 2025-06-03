The Magic Insider

Ex-Orlando Magic Star Doubles Down On Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Don Strouble

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic in 2009 were the second team in franchise history to reach the NBA Finals. Led by former All-Star center Dwight Howard, Orlando clawed its way through a fierce Eastern Conference landscape that featured the defending champion Boston Celtics and Lebron James' 66-win Cleveland Cavaliers. Howard and Co. met their match in The Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers; the team he would depart for just three years later. Appearing recently on the Club 520 Podcast, Howard expressed regret for leaving. Moreover, he doubled down on his recent warning for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in testing free agency.

"One of the craziest things I think I did was just leaving Orlando," Howard said. "Not knowing what I had until it was really gone."

"I ain't realize, I'm young as hell, man, 22 in The Finals, 22 one of the best players already," Howard added. "I ain't know what I was doing down there. I just tell Giannis, man, you are Milwaukee, where is you going? Ain't nothing else gonna hit right after that."

Despite being recently inducted into Orlando's Hall of Fame, Howard's departure from the organization in 2012 was controversial.

"For real, he need to stay. I understand wanting to leave and play with these guys and chasing the ring," Howard added. "But for real, that's the one thing I don't like and wish I didn't do was chase after a ring."

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.