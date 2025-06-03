Ex-Orlando Magic Star Doubles Down On Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Orlando Magic in 2009 were the second team in franchise history to reach the NBA Finals. Led by former All-Star center Dwight Howard, Orlando clawed its way through a fierce Eastern Conference landscape that featured the defending champion Boston Celtics and Lebron James' 66-win Cleveland Cavaliers. Howard and Co. met their match in The Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers; the team he would depart for just three years later. Appearing recently on the Club 520 Podcast, Howard expressed regret for leaving. Moreover, he doubled down on his recent warning for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in testing free agency.
"One of the craziest things I think I did was just leaving Orlando," Howard said. "Not knowing what I had until it was really gone."
"I ain't realize, I'm young as hell, man, 22 in The Finals, 22 one of the best players already," Howard added. "I ain't know what I was doing down there. I just tell Giannis, man, you are Milwaukee, where is you going? Ain't nothing else gonna hit right after that."
Despite being recently inducted into Orlando's Hall of Fame, Howard's departure from the organization in 2012 was controversial.
"For real, he need to stay. I understand wanting to leave and play with these guys and chasing the ring," Howard added. "But for real, that's the one thing I don't like and wish I didn't do was chase after a ring."
