Former NBA Lottery Pick Could Fit With Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are hoping to no longer be the worst 3-point shooting team in the league for the upcoming season.
The team has made strides towards getting better, signing Tyus Jones and trading for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, the team could benefit from another shooter, which is why former lottery pick Alec Burks could be an option.
"An athletic 6'6" wing who's put together a good 14-year career, Alec Burks' performance with the Miami Heat last season proved he still has more to offer," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Burks was used as a starter for stretches after the team traded Jimmy Butler away, averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from three in 14 starts.
"The 33-year-old has primarily become a three-point specialist at this stage in his career, knocking down 42.5 percent of his outside looks last season overall, good for 14th overall in the NBA. While not quite as good of a three-point shooter as Seth Curry, Burks offers more defensive resistance with his size and had a defensive swing rating in the 80th percentile last season (minus-3.8)."
Burks is a microwave scorer, so he could get hot at a moment's notice. Those opportunities don't happen often and Burks won't get consistent minutes with the Magic.
However, the Magic have one final roster spot and adding a veteran with experience from all over the league that can shoot the 3-ball with conviction is the ideal player Orlando should target in free agency.
