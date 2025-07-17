Orlando Magic Rookie Named NBA Draft Steal
The Orlando Magic are rolling in the Las Vegas Summer League after four games.
While the team hasn't won yet, the Magic are figuring out what they have in their younger players, including No. 25 pick Jase Richardson.
Bleacher Report has been impressed with Richardson's run in Las Vegas, naming him an early NBA Draft steal.
"Richardson is undersized (at 6'0½" without shoes), but he can really shoot and has some serious pedigree. So even though he fell to the bottom third of the first round, his summer shooting performances for the Orlando Magic probably shouldn't be all that surprising," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Richardson was 2-of-3 from deep in his first game, and he followed that up with a 19-point performance in which he generated nine free-throw attempts. Defense and his lack of length may eventually force him to be a "heat check off the bench guy," but early returns suggest he might be able to thrive there."
Richardson was shut down by the Magic after his third game and did not participate in Orlando's 94-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
If Richardson can play like this once the season begins, the Magic could get closer to their championship desires.
In the meantime, the Magic have one final game this weekend in Summer League before they head back home.
