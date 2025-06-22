Former NBA Star Dishes On Diddy Parties, Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil
Entertainer Diddy has been at the center of the news the past several months. He is in the middle of a messy sex trafficking court case that has dominated the headlines. Former Orlando Magic player Dwight Howard was recently asked about it during an appearance on the PBD podcast.
While he's paid attention to it, Howard would prefer to wait until the facts come out.
"We don't really know what's true and what's not true," Howard said. "Anybody can get into court and allegedly say this happened and that happened. A lot of times that's what the lawyers tell them to do."
Howard said he is most upset about the details of the case being made public. He feels bad because of family members who have nothing to do with it. Some of the nuggets portray Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, in a negative light.
"Again, he has a family. He has kids. He has grandkids," Howard said. "... I just hate when people have [court] cases, it's so open to the public. I think some things should be kept private, especially for the kids sake. They don't need to be knowing about Johnson & Johnson baby oil being used in different ways than it was when I was a kid."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism
Former NBA Forward Calls Desmond Bane Trade 'Perfect Storm' For Orlando Magic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic