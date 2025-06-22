The Magic Insider

Former NBA Star Dishes On Diddy Parties, Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil

Shandel Richardson

Jan 2, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists DJ Khaled (R) sits with Sean Diddy Combs (C) and Meek Mill (L) during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists DJ Khaled (R) sits with Sean Diddy Combs (C) and Meek Mill (L) during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entertainer Diddy has been at the center of the news the past several months. He is in the middle of a messy sex trafficking court case that has dominated the headlines. Former Orlando Magic player Dwight Howard was recently asked about it during an appearance on the PBD podcast.

While he's paid attention to it, Howard would prefer to wait until the facts come out.

"We don't really know what's true and what's not true," Howard said. "Anybody can get into court and allegedly say this happened and that happened. A lot of times that's what the lawyers tell them to do."

Howard said he is most upset about the details of the case being made public. He feels bad because of family members who have nothing to do with it. Some of the nuggets portray Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, in a negative light.

"Again, he has a family. He has kids. He has grandkids," Howard said. "... I just hate when people have [court] cases, it's so open to the public. I think some things should be kept private, especially for the kids sake. They don't need to be knowing about Johnson & Johnson baby oil being used in different ways than it was when I was a kid."

More Orlando Magic Stories

Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism

Former NBA Forward Calls Desmond Bane Trade 'Perfect Storm' For Orlando Magic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here