Former NBA Forward Calls Desmond Bane Trade 'Perfect Storm' For Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic gave up a massive haul to land Desmond Bane by sending two key role players and four unprotected first-round picks to Memphis. The price sparked debate about whether they overpaid for a combo guard without an All-Star selection.
During a recent Run It Back on FanDuel TV clip, nine-year veteran Chandler Parsons believes the Magic struck at the right time. He feels they have a contending roster in an open Eastern Conference.
"It was the perfect storm for Orlando." Parsons said. "They're desperate for shooting. They have no money going forward, so a guy like Desmond Bane who can come in, that's under contract, can provide that shooting off Wagner, off Paolo [Banchero], Jalen Suggs, they have that core. The bench is still going to be a concern here. Their future is going to be a concern here, giving up so many assets, so many picks moving forward. But he is under contract for a lot of money. He's not going anywhere. They do feel like the East is wide open, and this kind of makes them better, which I agree with right now. I think this could be good."
Magic president Jeff Weltman’s goal is to build a long-term core while staying competitive. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams backed the move, saying the Magic didn’t overpay because Bane’s value is proven while late first-round picks are always uncertain.
"I don't think they gave up too much," Williams said. "You don't know what the future holds. Right now what Desmond Bane is going to bring to the table for you, especially with the injuries that they had last year, they needed somebody to score the basketball in the absence of Paolo and Wagner at some point. Bane, that gives you more depth in your backcourt, and now you've got another guy that can go out there and give you 20 points on any given night. He's a defender, he's a tough nose guy. So again, you can hedge your bets on your future, or you can give yourself an opportunity to compete in the Eastern Conference right now."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic
Hall Of Famer Boldly Predicts Orlando Magic To Finish Top 3 In East Next Season
Desmond Bane Prioritizing Community Ties By Embracing Leadership Role In Orlando