Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic moved on quickly from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after signing him to a three-year $66 million contract last summer. The intent was adding a veteran three-and-D wing who could provide leadership to a young roster chasing title contention.
With $21 million owed each of the next two seasons, the Magic added the two-time champion in the massive haul for Desmond Bane.
In a recent appearance on The Dawg Talk Podcast, Caldwell-Pope said he knew about the trade before it became public.
"I knew before everybody," Caldwell-Pope stated. "It wasn't really breaking news for me. It happened on Father's Day. I'm on vacation with my family. It's almost noon, and I'm going to my bag to get something on my phone and my phone is vibrating, but I don't get to it in time, so I'm checking, and it's my agent, and he never calls me multiple times, like three or four times I'm like damn let me get to my phone and call him back. As soon as I call, I just got traded to the Grizzlies. Quick shock, because it’s Father's Day. This type of news couldn't wait to leave on Monday?"
While wishing Caldwell-Pope a happy Father’s Day on social media, his wife, McKenzie, shared that they were on a boat when the news broke.
"We were in the middle of the ocean yesterday when we got the news about KCP going to the Grizzlies" the post said. "Not the news we were expecting on vacation, but we are excited to take on a new city with our crew. To our protector, provider, and the heartbeat of our household @caldwellpope Happy Father's Day!"
