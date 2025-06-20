Hall Of Famer Boldly Predicts Orlando Magic To Finish Top 3 In East Next Season
The Orlando Magic entered the season expecting to make a leap behind a more experienced Paolo Banchero after finishing 47-35 and pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round. Instead, injuries derailed their progress, leading to a disappointing 41-41 finish and another first-round playoff exit.
In a wide-open Eastern Conference next season, the blockbuster acquisition of Desmond Bane could propel the Magic into legitimate contention.
On a recent episode of All The Smoke, Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett got into a heated debate after Pierce boldly predicted the Magic would finish top three of the Eastern Conference next season.
"They’re gonna be a top-three team in the East next year," Pierce said. "They was the No. 7 seed this year, right? And they gave Boston some issues Paolo [Banchero] is unstoppable … Orlando wants smoke next year with whoever. I'm telling you right now … Orlando sees the window of opportunity right now."
Garnett quickly rebutted after Pierce mentioned Orlando gave the Boston Celtics issues in the first round this season.
"Stop. Stop. Stop, Garnett said. "They gave what? Four to one is a problem? Boston was bored … Orlando went and got went and got him [Bane] because they was having problems with outside shooting, and the reason they brought KCP in there was because of that. He had a high rate coming from Denver, had a three-ball, had a clip."
