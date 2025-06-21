Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism
After the blockbuster trade, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman made a bold claim about Desmond Bane during a press conference. He called Bane the kind of player teams would build in a dream scenario.
"The guy is almost the player you would design if you could start from scratch," Weltman said. "Desmond is such a unique player because he's one of the best shooters in the NBA, but he's also a gifted playmaker, and he generates shot creation for himself and for others."
Despite being a 41 percent shooter from three, having a 6-foot-4 wingspan is a major flaw. The Magic have a strong history of targeting tall, long players to strengthen their defensive identity.
In an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green heavily disagreed with Weltman's claim stating better players could be built from scratch.
"If you went into a lab and created a basketball player," Green said. "You go into the lab and create Desmond Bane? The reality is, I think Bane has done great. I think he's a very good player. But if I go into a lab and create a basketball player, I create Kevin Durant or LeBron James or like a 6-foot-6 dude with Steph Curry's jump shot. Bane is 6-5 with a 6-4 wingspan.
"I'm not going to create a basketball player with short arms," Green added. "So when he said that, those are the things that went in my mind. Like, wait, he got short arms. You going to go create a basketball player with short arms? I don't quite understand that, and so I was a bit surprised by the statement, but I understood what he was trying to get at."
