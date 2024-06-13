Magic GM Anthony Parker Not Satisfied Despite Playoff Appearance
ORLANDO — While the Orlando Magic's return to the NBA playoffs was a significant step forward, General Manager Anthony Parker says the team has greater goals.
"We know internally, Coach [Jamahl] Mosley, [President of Basketball Operations] Jeff Weltman, our players will be the first to tell you we haven't done what we want to do yet," Parker said. "We haven't arrived. [We're] celebrating the progress and everything, but we're not done and we want to continue to get better."
The 2023-24 season was a revelation. The Magic finished 47-35, won the Southeastern Division, and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a playoff Game 7 — all while being led by a trio of players 23 years and younger.
This offseason, the Magic have nearly $50 million in cap space — third-most in the NBA — to possibly add proven veteran talent to their core of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and All-Defensive team memberJalen Suggs.
For the first time in a while, Orlando is a desirable destination with the financial flexibility to court free agents such as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, and Sacramento Kings scorer/playmaker Malik Monk.
"I hope to be in a lot of conversations that several years ago we weren’t able to be a part of," Parker said.
