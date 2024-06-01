Knicks' Hartenstein, a Magic Free-Agent Target in 2022, Is on the Market Again
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's frontcourt nearly looked much different than the one they deployed in the 2023-24 season.
Yahoo Sports reported that the Magic nearly signed center Isaiah Hartenstein in the 2022 offseason before he agreed to a two-year, $16-million deal with the New York Knicks.
Hartenstein mostly came off the bench in the 2022-23 season, but got his shot this past season and played in 75 games for New York, 49 of which he started. The 7-foot center averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also started all 13 playoff games for the Knicks and averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Now, Hartenstein is set to hit free agency again this offseason and likley will garner much more than the two-year deal he signed with the Knicks. While Orlando would seem a logical landing spot, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports questions the fit compared to when the Magic first showed interest in 2022.
"Before joining the Knicks, Hartenstein nearly signed with Orlando, sources said, and the Magic will indeed have roughly $36.4 million in cap space to play with this summer," Fischer writes. "However, Orlando doesn’t seem like the most obvious fit either, as that mutual interest predated Mo Wagner’s emergence as a bona fide backup, Jonathan Isaac’s return to defensive dominance, and the Magic ultimately dismissing trade offers for Wendell Carter before February’s trade deadline."
The Magic have room for improvement on the glass. In 2023-24, they ranked 25th in rebounds per game and tied for 24th in contested rebounds per game.
While the Magic may have shown a reluctance to trade Wendell Carter Jr. during the season, there is cap space if they choose to make a second run at Hartenstein or another free agent.
