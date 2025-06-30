Here's Orlando Magic's Immediate Tasks After Declining Pair Of Team Options
The Orlando Magic's front office made another decision in its free agency saga on Sunday by declining the team options of center Moe Wagner and guard Caleb Houstan. Wagner's option is worth $11 million, while Houstan's option is worth $2.1 million. The Magic retains bird rights for both players, meaning there is still a possibility of re-signing them.
Before suffering a season-ending ACL tear, Wagner was having his best scoring season and becoming a key contributor amid the team's early struggles. The 28-year-old averaged 12.9 points while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter, both career-high marks. Meanwhile, Houston is showing an upward trajectory after converting a career-high 40 percent of his 3-point attempts in year three.
With the addition of Desmond Bane and a rookie max extension for Paolo Banchero looming, the Magic are incredibly close to the first apron threshold. While both Wagner and Houstan may be back, the team has additional needs to address.
Orlando needs a true point guard who can hit from the outside. It's not a position the front office addressed in the Draft, so they will need to hit the market to fill the position. Wagner's emergence before the injury proved he is the best offensive center on the roster, but Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. are better defenders. Is Wagner willing to take less money in a new deal to remain on the team, or will he look for another suitor?
Meanwhile, Houstan's positional size and increasing ability to knock down shots from the arc may keep him in Central Florida at a low price. Either way, the front office has crucial decisions to make.
