Magic give new Moe Wagner injury update

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner continues to recover from his torn ACL he suffered nearly a year ago.

Wagner has not played at all this season, but he is gearing closer to a return. However, he isn't expected to see the court just quite yet. According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Wagner will not be available for the team's upcoming 4-game road trip.

"Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Moe Wagner (left knee injury recovery) won’t be available for Orlando’s upcoming 4-game road trip that starts Thursday at Denver and includes stops at Utah, Golden State and Portland when he was asked if we could see Wagner play on the trip," Beede tweeted.

Wagner not ready to return

This means Wagner will not play until at least Dec. 26 when the team is back at home against the Charlotte Hornets. The Magic have missed Wagner ever since he went down with his injury and are eager to have him return. However, they want to make sure he is 100 percent ready to go.

With Wagner still on the sidelines, the Magic are expected to have Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac as their primary backup big men. Bitadze and Isaac have done a decent job so far this season, but Wagner definitely gives them an upgrade.

In 30 games for the Orlando Magic last season, Wagner averaged a career-best 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Wagner provides an energy that the second unit feeds off of, and his return should make the Magic better.

Wagner is also a pretty decent three-point shooter, making 36 percent of his shots beyond the arc last season. He will allow the Magic to space the floor more, giving players like Desmond Bane and Anthony Black more room to operate as they try to drive to the rim.

The Magic are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are not fully realized until everyone is healthy. Getting Wagner back on the court will make them a better team.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action on Thursday when they take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

