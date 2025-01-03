How to Watch Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors on Friday, January 3
The Orlando Magic are north of the border for the second and final game of this short road trip to begin the new year. Tipoff versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening is at 7:30 p.m. from Scotiabank Arena.
Orlando is 20-15 after Wednesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons opened the new year.
Toronto is 8-26 after a win over Brooklyn began 2025 with a victory for the Raptors.
How to Watch Magic at Raptors
Who: Orlando Magic (20-15) at Toronto Raptors (8-26)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, January 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, TSN, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -1.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 111, Toronto 96 on 3/17/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 65.6 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 40.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.0 FG%, 33.6 3PT%
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett: 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 45.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Scottie Barnes: 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 46.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT%
- Gradey Dick: 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT%
- Immanuel Quickley: 16.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 39.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT%
- Jakob Poeltl: 15.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 59.2 FG%
- Ochai Agbaji: 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 50.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 123-158 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: Rajakovic is in his second season manning the Toronto sidelines. After spending nine seasons as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis, the head coach coaching position with the Raptors is his first such title. During his tenure, Toronto is 33-83.
