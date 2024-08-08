How to Watch Orlando Magic's Wagner brothers, Germany vs. France in Olympic Semifinal Basketball Thursday
A spot in Saturday's Olympic gold medal game is on the line when Germany, led by the Orlando Magic duo of brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, go head-to-head with France in semifinal action on Thursday afternoon.
The game tips off at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. local time from Bercy Stadium in Paris.
The Germans and French, who are led by the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year in the sensational Victor Wembanyama, are quite familiar with each other already during these Games. Just six days ago, Germany cruised past France in the final game of the group phase to earn the top spot from group B heading into the knockout round.
Franz was the catalyst in the victory, scoring a game-high 26 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, including two emphatic highlight dunks. In the rematch, the reigning World Cup champion Germans are playing for their first-ever appearance in an Olympic gold medal game.
The winner of Thursday's semifinal game will advance to play the winner of USA and Serbia in Saturday's concluding game of the Olympics.
Any medal won in these games – gold, silver or bronze – would be the first in the history of Germany's Olympic men's basketball program. France is attempting to advance to back-to-back gold medal games after an appearance in Tokyo during the 2020 Games.
How to Watch Germany vs. France
Who: Germany (4-0 in Olympic play) vs. France (3-1 in Olympic play)
What: Olympic Basketball Tournament Semifinal round
When: 11:30 a.m. ET/5:30 p.m. local on Thursday, August 8, 2024
Where: Bercy Stadium, Paris, France
TV: USA, also streaming digitally on Peacock (subscription required)
Recent Results: Germany defeated Japan, Brazil and France in group play, then defeated Greece in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. France beat Brazil and Japan in the group, but lost to Germany before defeating Canada in the quarterfinal Tuesday.
Last Meeting: Germany beat France, 85-71, in the group phase finale last Friday.
Key Players
Germany
Franz Wagner: At 20.8 points a game over the four games in these Olympics thus far, Wagner is the tournament's highest scorer still competing in the Games. The Magic's No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been crucial for the Germans on their quest for gold, knocking down critical shots and putting on a show in the process. He checked in at No. 5 in the latest Olympic MVP ladder published by FIBA.
Should Germany win over France again, it could take another stellar performance from Franz.
Mo Wagner: The teammate, brother and running mate of Franz, Mo is crucial off the bench for the Germans. Backing up Daniel Theis, Mo has made a habit of packing a punch in his limited minutes – shooting 57% from the field and scoring 9.8 points a game in 15.8 minutes per outing. Theis and Wagner provide the size that will tussle with the vaunted French frontcourt Thursday, so staying out of foul trouble will be key.
Dennis Schroder: Checking in at No. 3 in the final MVP ladder for these Games, Schroder does it all for the Germans when he's on the floor. He scores it efficiently (18.0 points on 51.9% shooting), spreads the wealth (8.8 assists per) and is the veteran presence who elevates his presence the most in an international setting. As the conductor of the German team, they'll need a big performance out of him to secure a gold medal game spot.
France
Victor Wembanyama: Any conversation involving the host nation France that doesn't start with the generational talent of Wembanyama is wrong. He's leading the French in the three major categories of points (14.5), rebounds (11.0) and assists (3.5) a night, and leads the tournament in steals – all while being among the most efficient players in the Olympics thus far. Yet, they aren't completely reliant on him – instead using the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick as the ultimate utility tool wherever they need him to be.
Still, expect the home French crowd to be at a fever pitch when No. 32 for Les Blues has the ball in his hands.
Guerschon Yabusele: The Real Madrid player was relatively quiet through his first three performances of these Games, but quickly introduced himself to Canada in the quarterfinal. Scoring 22 points – two shy of his entire tournament total up to that point – Yabusele wowed the home crowd as the French knocked out one of the heavy medal favorites, dispatching Canada.
It may take a follow-up performance to make another statement victory for France on Thursday.
Evan Fournier: A former member of the Magic himself, Fournier has eclipsed double digits in his last three outings, including a personal tournament-high 15 points in the win over Canada on Tuesday. Fournier will need to keep up with the perimeter scoring of the Germans and will likely draw the matchup to defend Franz Wagner for Les Blues, unless Nicolas Batum takes the role. But an efficient shooting night and defensive performance could help the French back to the gold medal game.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
All Eyes on All-NBA?: Why Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero's third season has past precedent that could mean higher honors are in his future. CLICK HERE
Franz beats France: The last time France and Germany met was just six days ago. The French will remember what Franz Wagner has already done to them once. CLICK HERE
Germany survives Greece: Franz poured in 18 points to help Germany to its first-ever Olympic semifinal in Tuesday's victory.