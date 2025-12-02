Magic center exits with injury vs. Bulls

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze is dealing with a hip injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Bitadze bumped into Bulls guard Josh Giddey while playing defense. He then tried to jump for the ball on the next play, but he was in visible pain and asked to be substituted out of the game.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun grabs a rebound away from Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bitadze exits with hip injury vs. Bulls

Bitadze is playing well for the Magic, scoring eight points and adding four blocks, protecting the paint for Orlando.

Fans can watch the conclusion of the Bulls vs. Magic game on FanDuel Sports Network or Peacock.

