Raptors Get Last Laugh as Magic Drop 4th Straight Despite Banchero's 41
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday looked like Paolo Banchero's night, but Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors had the last laugh.
Banchero scored 22 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and, after he knocked down two free throws with 4.5 seconds to play, the Orlando Magic were one defensive stop from a much needed home victory.
But Walter's top-of-the-key heave, under pressure from Tristan da Silva, swished with a half-second to play to give the Raptors a 114-113 victory.
Orlando's fourth straight loss — and fifth in six games on this homestand — dropped the Magic to 29-34. Toronto swept the two-game series in Orlando by a combined three points.
For a second night, the Magic and Raptors were close for two-and-a-half quarters. On Sunday, a 27-6 run gave the Raptors a lead they would never relinquish. On Tuesday night, the Raptors' 20-4 run in the middle of the third quarter again forced the Magic to play from behind.
Each game ended with a gut punch for the Magic: Franz Wagner's missed layup and Walter's late triple.
In addition to his 41 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Bancheror added eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Wagner scored 28. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva (four 3's) each finished with 12.
Depth was thin at guard for the Magic. Already down Jalen Suggs because of recent knee surgery, Cole Anthony sat out with a left big toe strain.
Cory Joseph joined the usual starters in his place — the Magic's 23rd different starting lineup this season.
Orlando shot 48.2 percent from the field, 15-of-36 from three.
Toronto had six players in double figures, led by R.J. Barrett with 21. A.J. Lawson, a two-way contract player appearing in only his seventh game, scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Up Next
The Magic's seven-game homestand concludes at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, March 6, against the Chicago Bulls.
