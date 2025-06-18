Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Has Two-Word Response About New Coach
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane hasn't been with the team for long after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
However, Bane has met with his new head coach Jamahl Mosley, who is entering his fifth season.
Bane described his new coach in his introductory media availability.
"Cool cat," Bane said of Mosley.
"He's really a player's coach puts the guys first, puts himself in our shoes, and gives us freedom. That's the thing that every player wants, is freedom. He's going to empower us to be ourselves out there."
Mosley has been extremely popular with his players ever since he arrived to the Magic in 2021. The team has bought into the messages he has given to the team and that has been a big reason behind Orlando's success over the past two seasons.
Mosley is one of just 11 head coaches in the league that still has their job from the 2021-22 season, which is a sign that the Magic have bought into his ideas and trust him as the one to lead the team.
Bane is excited to fit right into Mosley's puzzle and hopes he can be the missing piece that will bring the Magic into the championship conversation.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Could Be On Similar Path To Success As Oklahoma City Thunder
Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon