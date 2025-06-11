Klay Thompson’s Quest For Championship No. 5 Could Spark Trade To East Team Starved For Shooting
Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors last offseason to team up with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, who were fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.
Thompson was hit with a multitude of surprises in the 2025 campaign, including the Mavericks trading away Doncic and recording his lowest points per game since 2012. Still, he shot 39.1 percent from three-point range on 7.7 attempts per game.
His goal in Dallas was to create a legacy not associated with the Warriors dynasty, which he may need another change of scenery to accomplish. While the Mavericks certainly hold a desire to compete in the coming years, landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft slowed their timeline.
The Orlando Magic are one of the best fits for Thompson, as they are looking to contend in the Eastern Conference and are desperate for outside shooting. The Magic shot a league-low 31.8 percent from the arc in the regular season while slotting at No. 23 in attempts.
Thompson is accustomed to playing in a system that attempts a high number and knocks them down at an impressive rate. Not only would he bring efficiency from three-point range, but also the culture needed to improve his new teammates' numbers from the arc.
With Duke Blue Devils phenom Cooper Flagg kickstarting a new era in Dallas, the front office would likely request one of the Magic's handful of young players. Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva could be used as possible trade chips.
Solving their shooting woes is a crucial step for the Magic to contend in the East, which Thompson could contribute to even at 35 years old.
