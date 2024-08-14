Look: Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac Releases New Colorway of Signature "Judah 1" Shoe
After signing a 5-year, $84 million extension with the Orlando Magic this summer, a good summer got even better for Jonathan Isaac on Wednesday.
The latest colorway of his first signature shoe with his personally founded clothing line UNITUS, the Judah 1, released in a tricolor outfit on August 14, titled "New Creations."
The rose gold, pink and purple sneaker is the seventh overall variant of the Judah 1 to release in the line, but is just the second low-rise variant of the shoe. Listed for sale on UNITUS' website, they retail for $140.
"These are really my favorite," Isaac said in a clip posted to his Instagram account, debuting the shoe. "Men, women, you're going to wear them on the court and you're going to look tough. Everybody is going to be asking you what you're doing."
The shoe features a passage of scripture on the heel loop, 2 Cor 5:17, which reads, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"
Every shoe of Isaac's features a different passage of scripture, whose clothing line is founded on creating premium Christian-based apparel and being an agent in a movement for positive change, according to the clothing line's website.
"In a world marked by division, we champion the truth that together is better," the site reads. "While others measure greatness by possessions, accomplishments, and status , we define it by how we live. We engage the world with supernatural love, live with integrity, and lift each other up. These are the values that bring us together. This is true greatness. This is why we are UNITUS.
Gallery: The Judah 1 "New Creations"
"I feel like the shoe has to be a beautiful shoe to call it the 'New Creations,'" Isaac said. "So it's a beautiful thing to be a new creature in Christ, and it's a beautiful thing to rep the Judah 1, "New Creations."
