Magic Center Moritz Wagner Joins Short List Of Players After Latest Deal
After a standout year, Orlando Magic big man Moritz Wagner is back with the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Moreover, his new deal puts him on a short list of players.
Wagner joins LeBron James, Bradley Beal and Jaxson Hayes as the only active players with a no-trade clause in their contracts. The deals for Hayes and Wagner were announced in consecutive days last week.
Wagner’s deal comes after the Magic chose to decline his $11 million team option, leaving his future with the organization uncertain. In 2024, Wagner signed a two-year, $22 million deal.
In his fourth full season in Orlando, Wagner posted a career-high 12.9 points while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter before a torn ACL ended his year after 30 games. Before suffering the injury, Wagner established himself as a key rotational player in the wake of Paolo Banchero’s oblique tear.
Last season, Wagner was Orlando’s most productive offensive big man. While Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze are better rim protectors, both do not possess the shooting capabilities of Wagner.
Wagner’s presence off the bench gives the Magic the option to play five out. With the addition of good 3-point shooters in Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, Orlando has a chance to roll out good deep ball shooting lineups after being one of the league’s worst 3-point shooting teams.
