Magic Headed To Breakout Year According To The Man Who's Seen It All
Despite how dark it's been for Magic fans pre-Paolo Banchero, the organization and its fanbase has experienced a few golden ages throughout its history. The Magic drafted Shaquille O'Neal out of LSU in 1992 and Penny Hardaway in 1993, which led to an NBA Finals appearance in 1995. Dwight Howard was drafted in 2004, which led to an NBA Finals appearance five years later.
Longtime Magic announcer David Steele believes fans of the team have another golden age coming under the leadership of Banchero and Franz Wagner. He appeared on the No Days Off podcast with Scott Smith to discuss the Magic.
"Drafting Dwight Howard in 2004 ignited another run and I believe Banchero and Wagner have what it takes to be the focal point of an Eastern conference champion or a possible NBA championship team," Steele said. He's been calling Magic games since their first season in 1989.
The longtime play-by-play caller applauded the Magic for the moves for trading for Desmond Bane and adding Tyus Jones in free agency.
"So what they've done this offseason is really incredible, they've gone all-in, they've put all the chips on the table...I think they're going to be in a conference finals and probably an NBA Finals run within the next three or four years."- David Steele on ORL's Championship Hopes
Steele views the Magic as contenders this season.
"I do think there's a window of opportunity with the injuries in the Eastern Conference and the talent of Paolo and Franz...those guys are all about becoming great players," Steele said.
