The Magic Have One Glaring Concern Threatening Bright Future
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has historically taken a conservative approach to trades and major free-agent signings. But this summer, he turned the page after going all-in in hopes of building a title contender following back-to-back first-round exits. Despite the win-now strategy with the addition of Desmond Bane, the recent extensions for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs could create future cap concerns.
In 2026–27, the Magic are projected to owe more than $40 million each to Banchero and Wagner, while Bane and Suggs are expected to earn over $30 million apiece. This financial outlook puts Orlando on track to approach the NBA’s second apron, a costly threshold few teams willingly cross unless they’re legitimate championship contenders.
Insider Sam Vecenie of The Athletic called Bane a perfect addition but warned the move could push the Magic toward a future cap crunch, limiting their ability to make further roster improvements.
"Tremendous player and a huge value add," Vecenie said. "He fits their mentality on defense. I don't think that they actually could have acquired anybody that was a better player and also a better fit for their scheme. Looking at what they had at their disposal, picks-wise, I don't think that they could have gotten a better player than Bane for what they needed. Ultimately, I do worry about is this team good enough for being completely capped out?"
"Can you figure out a way to make the depth work?" Vecenie added. "Do you have enough depth to make it work? This year, they're going to be awesome. They're very clearly a top-three team in the east, a real chance to be in the NBA Finals picture, in the Eastern Conference this year, but I still think they're a player or two short of the title. Like, we don't think that they're gonna be able to come out against a Western Conference team."
