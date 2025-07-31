Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac Appears To Put Trade Rumors To Rest
Jonathan Isaac is the longest-tenured player on the Orlando Magic roster. He was a lottery pick for the organization in 2017. Injuries have derailed his trajectory, but found other ways to be impactful with his defensive tenacity. Isaac has been in the mix of trade rumors the last couple of seasons, but recent news may suggest otherwise.
The sixth-year veteran recently closed on a newly built Winter Park home for $3.45 million. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three garages. This could indicate that Isaac isn't on the trade block anymore. He is seen as a big x-factor for the Magic's bench next season.
Last season was one of the best for Isaac out of his entire career, thus far. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and shot 41.4 percent from the field in 71 games played, second-most. Isaac also finished top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2024. The Magic believe in his ability to impact winning as they look to take another leap next season and compete for a championship.
Isaac is one of the most underrated defensive wings in the league with the ability to guard all positions from the perimeter to the rim. If he remains healthy, the veteran could put together an All-Defensive season.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Out To Correct Last Season's Big Mistake
Should Orlando Magic Consider Hypothetical Trade With Phoenix Suns?
Will Orlando Magic Trade Jett Howard?
Proposed Trade Has Orlando Magic Landing Defensive Player Of Year Candidate