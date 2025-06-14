Magic Predicted To Land All-Star Guard Running Out Of Time To Win NBA Championship
The Orlando Magic continue to progress toward title contention but are still a few offensive-minded pieces away from coming out of the Eastern Conference victorious.
Orlando's backcourt is filled with tenacious, off-ball guards who don't offer much scoring assistance to the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. It's obvious a sparkplug in the starting lineup or second unit could work wonders for Magic coach Jamahl Mosley's system.
Luckily for the Magic, one explosive guard in search of his first NBA championship just became available.
Magic Predicted To Land Russell Westbrook
While Russell Westbrook could still return to the Denver Nuggets after a bounceback 2025 campaign, he declined his player option to enter unrestricted free agency.
PFSN predicts the Magic could bring in Westbrook not only as an on-court contributor but also as a leader in the locker room. He is a nine-time All-Star and MVP who, at 36 years old, can offer an incredible amount of mentorship to young Magic guards Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black.
Westbrook could finish off his career embracing a Chris Paul-like role, where he pursues a ring while also raising the level of the next generation.
His ability to teach others and offer energy outside of games should not deter Magic fans from recognizing the impact he'll have on the floor. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 44.9 percent shooting in 75 games this season.
There's no denying his inconsistencies offensively or his inability to help the Magic's woeful outside shooting, but if the asking price is right, Orlando should heavily consider signing him.
