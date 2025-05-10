Magic Trade Proposal Sends NBA Champion To Western Conference For $100 Million Guard
Backcourt scoring is a huge need for the Orlando Magic.
The forward duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is often forced to carry the Magic's scoring load because their guard room is filled with tenacious, defensive-minded players. This is why a plethora of trade ideas see Orlando's front office trading for guards who have a skill set highlighted by offensive production.
Bleacher Report proposes the Magic will deal Anthony Black, NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2025 first-round pick (No. 25 via Denver Nuggets) to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons.
Losing Black and Caldwell-Pope will deplete some of their depth, but this move brings a level of balance to their backcourt. However, a starting tandem of Jalen Suggs and Simons is a lot stronger than any duo Orlando's coaching staff rolled out last season.
Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists on 42.6 percent shooting and 36.3 percent from three-point range in 2025. As previously hinted at, the 25-year-old doesn't offer much defensively but wouldn't need to in the Magic's offense-needy rotation. His age justifies Orlando trading away a first-round pick, as he could still further develop.
Whether it's Simons or another guard, finding additional offense for their rotation is necessary this offseason.
