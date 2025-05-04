Orlando Magic Should Look To Add Former Teammate Of Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg In 2025 NBA Draft
Although the Orlando Magic do not have a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it doesn't mean they can't address a glaring issue with their selection.
The Magic have struck out on guards in the draft time and time again, which should steer them away from choosing yet another backcourt player. Instead, Orlando's front office could take a step toward solving their lack of perimeter shooting.
The Magic can do so by selecting former teammate of Duke superstar Cooper Flagg and UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley.
At 6-foot-7, McNeeley has the ability to play shooting guard when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are on the floor, or slide over to the frontcourt if one is injured or resting. He averaged 14.5 points and six rebounds on 38.1 percent shooting and 31.7 percent from three-point range in his freshman campaign with the Huskies.
Prior to that, McNeeley played on the loaded Montverde Academy squad that featured Flagg, Maryland's Derik Queen, and many other notable names.
The lack of efficiency and versatility will likely cause McNeeley to fall out or near the end of the lottery, where Orlando can swoop in. The Magic's front office wouldn't be swinging for the fences by drafting Flagg's former teammate, but he does partially patch an issue in their rotation.
