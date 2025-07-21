Magic Rookie Receives High Praise For Big-Time Summer League Performance
While Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson saw limited action in the 2025 NBA Summer League, he made a strong impression and may have exceeded expectations. Bleacher Report recently praised Richardson, awarding him a B-plus grade for his performance in Las Vegas.
“Richardson's fusion of on-ball speed and balance almost makes you forget he stands only 6'1"—the factor that (likely) most drove his draft stock so late into the first round,” it wrote. “His ability to create separation with pure acceleration or sudden downshifting is bonkers, and the variance with which he uses them makes him tough to cover.”
“He could be pulling back for a three, starting-then-stopping to throw up a mid-range J or taking you all the way to the basket, where he is unafraid of—and pretty deft at—releasing the ball early and high enough to get it up over much taller rim protectors.”
The article also praised Richardson for his poise when the defense attempts to trap, demonstrating the ability to facilitate even when passing lanes are eliminated.
“Clearing length at the basket translates to lofting passes that just get over longer defenders without spending so much time in the air they're liable to get picked off on the descent,” it added.
In Richardson’s two Summer League appearances, he averaged 16.5 points while shooting 50 percent from the perimeter in 23.4 minutes of action. His ability to convert from the 3-point line in his first run on a professional stage should have Orlando coaches and executives elated. At this rate, it likely won’t be long before we see Richardson as a rotational piece.
