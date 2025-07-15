Magic’s Tristan da Silva Showing Key Progress Ahead Of Regular Season
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva had the least to prove among teammates entering Summer League because of an already secured roster spot. Instead, he's focused on refining his game and embracing a leadership role ahead of the regular season. da Silva has served as the clear floor general through two games, averaging 18.5 points.
Stepping up as a rookie last season due to injuries accelerated his development. Now, he’s returning to the fundamentals with a renewed emphasis on ball handling.
"I'm trying to make sure that I get my work in," da Silva said in a post-game interview. "I have my handle a little tighter, and make sure that I make the right reads coming off of pick and roll situations, have the ball a little bit more in my hands, and then just being the leader on the floor."
Progression remains key for da Silva, who tallied five rebounds, two steals, and a block while shooting 6-of-13 from the field in the Magic’s 89–86 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He noted learning from these moments has already led to visible growth in his game.
"I feel like I got some good bump out of it," da Silva added. We're trying to, trying to kind of see where I'm at in terms of my improvement and what we've been working on over the summer, physically and on the court. I feel like there's some good glimpses in there, obviously also stuff to still improve upon and learn from this experience. But I feel like this, this is a really good thing for me."
