Magic SG Jalen Suggs, Coach Jamahl Mosley Named to USA Select Team
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and coach Jamahl Mosley are set to have a busy summer.
Suggs was named to the USA Basketball Men's Select Team and Mosley will be the head coach for the second straight season. The Select Team will train with the National Team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris this year.
Suggs is part of a roster that has 12 NBA or G-League players, two players with experience in the NBA, G-League, USA Basketball or international experience, and one incoming collegiate freshman. That roster includes players like Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and projected 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Suggs has experience with USA Basketball, which dates back to winning a gold medal in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.
For Suggs, this continues what was a breakout year for the 6-foot-5 guard. He played in 75 games, the most of his three-year career, and set career highs in points per game and 3-point percentage. The 2021 No. 5 overall pick was also an anchor on one of the NBA's best defenses, as he earned NBA All-Defensive Second-Team honors.
Mosley being named the Select Team's head coach comes on the heels of leading one of the best turnarounds in the NBA last season. Orlando improved by 13 wins, earned its first playoff berth since 2020 and was one win away from advancing to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and working with the USA Select Team once again,” Mosley said via press release. “Over my three years with USA Basketball, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on international basketball while having the opportunity to work alongside some of the best players and coaches in our game.”
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC BOSSES MET THEIR MATCH: Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said first-round pick Tristan da Silva "is a very unique player. He's exceptionally skilled. He's one of the highest-IQ players in this draft." CLICK HERE
- TRISTAN DA SILVA A GOOD FIT FOR MAGIC: The Orlando Magic's selection of Tristan da Silva earned high grades from NBA insiders. CLICK HERE
- DA SILVA REVEALS WHAT HE ADDS TO MAGIC: Da Silva is confident he'll play good basketball for the Magic in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC TARGETING KLAY THOMPSON & KCP?: With just over $50 million in cap space, the Orlando Magic may have their sights on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Klay Thompson when free agency begins on Sunday. CLICK HERE