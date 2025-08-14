Magic Shown Some Love In Key Area Amid Criticism
The bulk of NBA free agency moves are mostly in the rear-view mirror, and the Orlando Magic’s front office made the most of June and July. The acquisition of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones is a sure-fire roster upgrade, and Paolo Banchero is locked in for years to come after signing a five-year rookie maximum contract extension. It’s been over a month since the Magic made a significant move, but they’re still garnering praise.
Recently, Bleacher Report gave Orlando a B-plus for its 2025 offseason.
“The Magic aren't the easiest evaluation thanks to the Desmond Bane trade,” it wrote. “On the one hand, he looks like a near-perfect answer to their problems with shooting and scoring on the perimeter. On the other hand, they gave up four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for a 27-year-old who last earned league-wide recognition as an All-Rookie second-teamer in 2020-21.”
The outlet isn’t afraid to criticize the Magic’s decision to give up a haul for Bane. However, it recognizes the upside in the trade.
“It's a steep price, but it's also easy to see why the Magic like Bane so much. He should fill so many pressing needs for this offense and do it in a way that doesn't stunt the development of anyone around him.”
“Beyond that, a one-year, $7 million deal with Tyus Jones is totally reasonable, especially when Jalen Suggs hasn't had the cleanest injury history,” it added. “A max extension for Paolo Banchero was a no-brainer. Maybe it's too early to say this for certain, but it feels like the Magic have joined the inner circle of Eastern Conference contenders.”
The addition of Bane gives the Magic an All-Star caliber insurance policy next to an often-injured Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. Suggs recorded a career-high scoring average of 16.2 points before knee surgery sidelined him for the remainder of last season, but he is not as productive as Bane.
Adding Bane allows Suggs to lean more into his elite defensive skill set without worrying as much about producing points. Orlando will only benefit after producing the No. 28 scoring offense last season.
Adding Jones gives the Magic a player with the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA. The roster lacked a true point guard last season, and now it has one.
The Magic may be expensive, but it is the price to pay to contend.
