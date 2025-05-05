Magic Trade Proposal Pairs $238 Million Star With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic trade proposals are churning out daily propositions to offer solutions for their lackluster offense.
The Magic had the league's third-worst scoring offense, signaling the need for improvement in what feels like the last decade.
One trade proposal by SB Nation's James Hansen suggested trading guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris, Anthony Black, and two unprotected first-round picks for Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
"Orlando keeps their core pieces in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. They also keep Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter, and all the major core pieces to make a run. Utah gets a young, promising guard in Anthony Black, and they can move two pieces in KCP and Gary Harris."
This gives Utah a third high-level scorer but raises some questions. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner already headline the Magic's frontcourt, so exchanging three of their shooting guards for another forward may not be the most efficient. They could put Markannen at the five, but that sends Wendell Carter Jr. to the bench. Orlando would also have to shop for guards for depth, assuming the starting backcourt would be Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. The Jazz star also dipped in production last season, averaging 19 points on 42.3 percent shooting.
Markannen could round out a star trio in Orlando, but the team would have to shift around the roster to make it work. At this point, though, the Magic may need to explore any options to bolster their offense.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.