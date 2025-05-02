Magic Predicted To Invest Heavily In Blockbuster Trade For $203 Million Streaky Superstar
The Orlando Magic need more offensive firepower to compete with the best the Eastern Conference has to offer.
Orlando was unsurprisingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the reigning champion Boston Celtics, making obvious the need for some roster changes. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner lead the charge for the Magic on both ends of the floor, meaning it's in their best interest to invest in a strong backcourt player or center.
Bleacher Report predicts the Magic to focus on the former in a blockbuster trade for Charlotte Hornets' streaky superstar LaMelo Ball.
"Orlando can't afford to fork over every asset in its collection for Ball, but it could absolutely decide a 23-year-old who stars on the end of the floor with this club struggles is worth a significant investment," B/R's Zach Buckley wrote.
READ MORE: Magic Urged To Pursue Nuggets Standout
The Magic have a plethora of young guards they've selected in recent years, including Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Jett Howard. Ideally, they retain either Suggs or Anthony to play alongside Ball in this hypothetical backcourt.
Ball is a top guard in the East when on the court, but the streaky aspect comes in because he's unable to remain healthy on a yearly basis. He has not appeared in more than 50 games since his sophomore season in 2022. Still, he averaged an impressive 25.2 points and 7.4 assists on inefficient shooting splits in 2024.
By keeping either Suggs or Anthony on the roster, it allows the Magic to have another serviceable playmaker while also having support for Ball on the defensive end.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
Magic Predicted To Pair Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner With $215 Million Offensive-Minded All-Star
NBA Insider Lists Giannis Antetokounmpo Among Top Orlando Magic Targets
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.