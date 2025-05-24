The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Take Two Forwards For Paolo Banchero Depth in Latest Mock Draft

The Orlando Magic could add a forward or two in this year's NBA Draft to help Paolo Banchero.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic have a number of players to choose from with two picks in next month's NBA Draft. CBS Sports conducted a recent mock draft where Orlando selected Colorado State forward Nique Clifford at No. 16.



"Clifford is a true two-way stud who can be a weapon on offense and add length defensively. He's ready to contribute early for virtually any team with his skill set," CBS Sports wrote.

The Magic doubled down on the forward position with their next pick, taking French prospect Noa Essengue at No. 25.

"Essengue is a French prospect with great positional size. As the second-youngest player available in this class, he's a long-term bet with defensive tools and shooting upside to grow into a potential steal in the coming years," CBS Sports wrote.

It's hard to imagine the Magic using both of these picks considering their position as a contender in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Magic don't have many minutes to spare for an incoming rookie, let alone two non-lottery players.

The Magic will try to trade at least one of these picks for a win-now piece because while both Clifford and Essengue could have great careers in the NBA, Orlando isn't an ideal landing spot for either of them.

