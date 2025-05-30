MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Compared To Former Orlando Magic Great
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is cultivating one of the best seasons in NBA History. The 26-year-old was recently named MVP and captured his first scoring title after averaging a career-high 32.7 points in 76 games. Now, he has the Thunder back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
Recently appearing on the Zach Lowe Show, The Ringer's Wosny Lambre reflected on SGA's rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers. Lambre remembers a source within the organization comparing the Kentucky product to former Orlando Magic guard Penny Hardaway.
"Nobody was that impressed by Shai. And I had just started working for The Athletic midway through Shai’s rookie year. And I remember I would go to (almost) every single Clippers game," Lambre said. "And I remember talking to one guy that works for the Clippers and him being like, ‘Yo, we think Shai is the next Penny Hardaway.’ And I remember being offended by that. I was like, ‘Are you out of your mind?’”
Gilgeous-Alexander's brief time with the Clippers was not indicative of the dominant force he would soon turn into.
“None of that applied to Shai right when they got him at the time, and he's turned into the best player in the league," Lambre added. "He's turned into the MVP. To me, that's what's jarring about this. It's like how they acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his journey … now look at him. The guy is legitimately the MVP. He’s been the best player in the NBA playoffs … he's led them to the NBA Finals.”
Hardaway was 23 years old when he helped lead Orlando to its first finals appearance after being selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard