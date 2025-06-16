The Magic Insider

NBA Insider Feels Orlando Magic Made Up For Last Offseason Disaster

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst is among the analysts to think the Orlando Magic made the right decision to move on from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. On Monday's episode of Get Up, Windhorst said Caldwell-Pope had a disappointing season after signing last summer in free agency.

On Sunday, Caldwell-Pope was included in the trade for Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane.

Despite playing key roles in championship seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope averaged just 8.7 points and 2.2 rebounds after being considered a huge offseason acquisition.

The Magic were still eliminated in five by games by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"It's trading one of their core players, a young guy that's under contract essentially for draft picks," Windhorst said. "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a key role player on championship teams but he really had a poor year last year."

On the same segment, ESPN analyst Jay Williams was in the middle of talking about the Grizzlies' future but couldn't help but first give props to Magic general manager Anthony Parker.

Parker played a role in the trade for Bane. Williams felt the move makes the Magic a contender in the Eastern Conference next season.

"First off, shout out to Anthony Parker and Orlando," Williams said on Monday's episode of Get Up. "I think they're going to be top five in the Eastern Conference with this move with Desmond Bane. I just have to say that." 

