NBA Insider Feels Orlando Magic Gave Up Too Much In Latest Trade
Some are already questioning why the Orlando Magic gave up so much for Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane.
The Stein Line did their best to explain it.
Here's what the website wrote:
"The trade is bound to be painted in many corners as an overpay no matter what justification is ultimately offered by the Magic, but the offloading of Caldwell-Pope's contract was certainly a factor. The Magic signed Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal last summer. Not only did he struggle; Orlando had to shed some significant salary in this move to be able to add another $40 million-a-year player in Bane."
The website later questioned the deal more.
"Franz Wagner is already at that level, Jalen Suggs isn't far off and Paolo Banchero is poised to become Orlando's highest-paid player when he becomes extension-eligible in July … with that jump in salary in his forthcoming new deal kicking in for the 2026-27 season."
And here is more of what was said.
"The Magic, so long seen as an ultra-conservative team, just went the other direction in a very dramatic way. Especially when you consider that Banchero is the only player in that foursome to have reached All-Star status."
Now, the Magic have to see what is remaining during the free agency season.
