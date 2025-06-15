NBA Insider Calls Orlando Magic Trade Haul For Desmond Bane 'Lunacy'
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman broke headlines trading for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, executing on his mission to acquire proven scorers in a "win-now" mindset.
The deal consisted of trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.
While this deal perfectly fits the idea of adding a consistent shooter while sticking to their defensive identity, some think it's an overpay.
On SiriusXM NBA Radio, insider Amin Elhassan commented the Magic gave up too much in pursuit of Bane.
"I just don't think Desmond Bane is where you just empty all out, Elhassan said. "If they said two first-round picks, KCP and Cole Anthony, I'd be like, okay, aggressive, but I get it if you throw in the pick swap. But you started getting to three and then four, and you say the words unprotected on all of those, it is lunacy. It's really hard for me to understand, accept, or believe that this is a mitigated risk. You need to tell me the last team that risked it all for everything, and it worked out for them ... this deal is an overplay, simply because I don't think he's that level of talent."
Desmond Bane averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the past three seasons while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.
While the Magic are sending out two players coming off down years, the first-round picks could all end up being late selections given the strength of their core.
Elhassan expresses their probably wasn't much negotiation in the trade talks.
"In the case of the Magic," Elhassan added. "It's someone give us a shooting guard, we can say that a top-tier shooter. There's a moment where you realize, as the team holding all the leverage, they really want. This isn't just kind of kicking the tires. They're kind of aggressively pursuing this, and that's why the more I think about it, the more I don't think this was an escalated negotiation. This was it'll cost you this much. And the Orlando Magic kind of checked their proverbial wallet and said, Yeah, I got it."
