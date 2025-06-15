The Magic Insider

Magic Pay Steep Price Dumping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope In Desmond Bane Trade

Andrew Cherico

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic shocked the NBA world after trading four first-round picks and a pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Desmond Bane.

However, the price wasn’t solely for the $197 million scorer, but also to offload Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s contract. With the aging two-way guard struggling to create space and make an impact, the Magic took the opportunity to package his contract with a draft pick in the deal.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst commented he was surprised the Magic didn't make a move earlier.

"It was actually a little bit mystifying that they didn't make a trade at midseason when they had a bunch of expiring money on their books," Windhorst said. "When they wouldn't have had to give up a player beyond this year, and they collapsed offensively down the stretch and were not a threat in the playoffs. So they trade for Bane, who, over the last three years, has averaged about 20 points and shot over 40 percent. He's under control long-term contract, plays both ends of the court, a quality player."

Last offseason, the Magic attempted to address their scoring woes by signing Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal. The 32-year-old champion was underwhelming to say the least, averaging his lowest scoring numbers since his rookie season.

Despite the haul of picks sent for Bane, he’s a clear upgrade over Caldwell-Pope. Including extra first-rounders to offload his salary was probably a key part of the deal.

"You have to look at this trade not only as acquiring Bane, but also offloading the contract of Caldwell-Pope," Windhorst said. "He was a big free agent signing a year ago, but he did not have a good year. He's owed $43 million over the next two years, so part of what they're paying with those picks is for Bane but also to offload what is viewed as a bad contract."

