NBA Salary Cap Analyst Predicts Tough Choices For Orlando Magic
Caught at a crossroads in a pivotal offseason, the Orlando Magic's front office needs to make roster upgrades while simultaneously managing limited spending in the open market. To take the next step, the franchise must add a proven scorer with the ability to convert from the perimeter. Recently, NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan detailed sacrifices Orlando may have to make shortly.
"Hey, don't be surprised if they trade Goga Bitadze or Anthony Black and just dump 'em and get some picks back," Gozlan said on the Third Apron Podcast. "They're at a point, kind of like what I was saying with the Cavs, where they need to decide who their top five to six guys are within this cap environment."
With Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs set to make over $35 million and a max extension looming for Paolo Banchero, the Magic will be facing a brutal tax threshold.
"The Magic are already dangerously close to that situation starting next year," Gozlan added.
After averaging a career-high 7.2 points and 1.4 blocks, center Goga Bitadze has proven his worth as a backup big man in three seasons with Orlando. Anthony Black's production in his sophomore year increased significantly, illustrating an upward trajectory for the 2023 No. 6 pick.
Despite a clear display of worth and defined roles, Bitadze and Black may be expendable in the broader context as the organization navigates its growing financial burdens.
