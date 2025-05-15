New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking Experienced Sharpshooter
As owners of two first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have plenty of options. A recent mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Orlando taking Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the 16th pick.
"Clifford had about as strong of a close to the season as a player can have, leading Colorado State from the middle of the Mountain West in January to the cusp of the Sweet 16 if not for a Derik Queen game-winner as time expired in the round of 32," Vecenie wrote. " From Feb. 8 onward, Cliffard averaged 21.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field, 47 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the line."
Clifford, 23, is an older prospect. However, five years of collegiate experience may be an asset in a draft filled with one-and-done players. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Clifford fits the archetype of an athletic NBA wing.
Moreover, Clifford's perimeter shooting ability can address Orlando's 3-point struggles.
"Orlando could use another player who is smart and can knock down shots from the perimeter. Clifford's defensive play might also appeal to coach Jamahl Mosley," Vecenie added. "It is worth noting that they took a player similar to this in Tristan da Silva last year, but you can't have enough big wings who can shoot and defend."
Jeff Weltman and the rest of the Magic brass are focusing on enhancing the roster with a "win-now" mentality, leaving the possibility of parting with their first-round picks.
