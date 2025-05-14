New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking McDonald's All-American
As the Orlando Magic gear up for the NBA draft, speculation is swirling about who they might take. Most recently, the Magic have been linked to Arizona forward Carter Bryant. In a new mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Orlando taking the 19-year-old with the 16th pick.
"Despite Carter Bryant's limited role, production and creation, there will be first-round interest in an athletic, 6'8" wing with clear shotmaking ability and defensive quickness/tools," Wasserman wrote.
"Teams may have to use their imaginations to picture serious upside, but Bryant has an NBA foundation and coveted archetype," he added.
A former McDonald's All-American and top-20 recruit, Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds with one block in 37 games for the Wildcats. He also converted on 37.1 percent of his 3-point attempts, a promising attribute for Orlando, which is desperate for consistent perimeter shooting.
Listed at 6-foot-6.5 barefoot and weighing 214.8 pounds, Bryant also recorded a nearly seven-foot wingspan at the NBA Draft combine on Monday. Bryant's measurements indicate a strong build that will translate well to the NBA.
Bryant's athleticism was also displayed during the combine, as he recorded one of the highest vertical leaps at 39.5 inches.
The Magic's roster is plentiful at the forward position, especially from a youth standpoint, with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva and others. Moreover, Orlando may use its first-round picks to acquire a proven veteran in a trade to help the team contend now. If the organization does take a chance on Bryant, it's getting a player who fits the mold.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry