New Mock Trade Has Orlando Magic Acquiring Proven 2019 Lottery Pick
The Orlando Magic desperately need to add another scorer this offseason to help Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
The Magic ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring offense during the regular season while struggling from the perimeter. The organization is limited financially in free agency period, but it still has assets to make trades.
A trade the Magic could explore involves the Brooklyn Nets and Cam Johnson. Johnson is coming off a career-high scoring season (18.8 points per game) while knocking down 39 percent from the 3-point line in 57 games. He was a coveted trade target, but remained in Brooklyn. Adding him to Orlando's roster provides needed offensive output, especially from the perimeter.
To acquire Johnson, Orlando could package Jonathan Isaac, Caleb Houstan and the 25th pick in this year's draft. The rebuilding Nets could benefit from a prospect like Houstan while obtaining a first-rounder. Moreover, the Nets would get returning wing depth in Isaac and Houstan.
Isaac played in 71 games last season, the second-most of his injury-riddled career. However, he shot just 25.8 percent from deep, adding to the perimeter struggles. Houstan has improved in his three years as a pro, but he doesn't move the needle like Johnson.
After battling injuries to various key players all season, the Magic may be concerned with Johnson's injury history. He has appeared in 60-plus games just twice in his career, but is an asset when healthy.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com