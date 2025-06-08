New Mock Trade Reunites $66 Million Magic Guard With LeBron James
As the NBA Draft and free agency draw closer, mock trades and speculation are dominating the sports world. As the Orlando Magic look to stake their claim as genuine contenders, the front office will be doing its fair share of shopping for roster upgrades.
Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie proposed a trade deal between the Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers that reunites Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with LeBron James. The two won a championship as Lakers teammates in 2020.
Magic receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht
Lakers receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Goga Bitadze
"Is there any way you can see Orlando looking at this like, we can get off the KCP money, we can use the Goga [Bitadze] deal when they already have Wendell Carter [Jr.], Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, etc," Vecenie said. "We can do something like Rui [Hachimura] and Gabe Vincent for KCP and Goga Bitadze."
"And then you have to add in value somewhere; maybe it's Knecht is the value piece there," Vecenie added.
After trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, the Lakers sorely needed front-court depth. The franchise attempted to trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams, but a failed physical canceled the deal.
Adding Bitadze gives Los Angeles a reliable backup center who is coming off a career season, averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Moreover, a Caldwell-Pope reunion with James gives him familiarity with a veteran with whom he thrived during his career. Meanwhile, Orlando receives solid perimeter shooters in Hachimura and Knecht.
