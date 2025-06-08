The Magic Insider

New Mock Trade Reunites $66 Million Magic Guard With LeBron James

Don Strouble

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA Draft and free agency draw closer, mock trades and speculation are dominating the sports world. As the Orlando Magic look to stake their claim as genuine contenders, the front office will be doing its fair share of shopping for roster upgrades.

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie proposed a trade deal between the Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers that reunites Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with LeBron James. The two won a championship as Lakers teammates in 2020.

Magic receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Goga Bitadze

"Is there any way you can see Orlando looking at this like, we can get off the KCP money, we can use the Goga [Bitadze] deal when they already have Wendell Carter [Jr.], Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, etc," Vecenie said. "We can do something like Rui [Hachimura] and Gabe Vincent for KCP and Goga Bitadze."

"And then you have to add in value somewhere; maybe it's Knecht is the value piece there," Vecenie added.

After trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, the Lakers sorely needed front-court depth. The franchise attempted to trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams, but a failed physical canceled the deal.

Adding Bitadze gives Los Angeles a reliable backup center who is coming off a career season, averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Moreover, a Caldwell-Pope reunion with James gives him familiarity with a veteran with whom he thrived during his career. Meanwhile, Orlando receives solid perimeter shooters in Hachimura and Knecht.

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.