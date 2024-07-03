3 Games from Jonathan Isaac's Season as Magic's Disruptive Force
ORLANDO — Jonathan Isaac is a disruptor of NBA offenses. This week, the Orlando Magic affirmed his value as an elite defender with a five-year, $84-million contract extension.
The Magic's investment is a continuing act of faith in Isaac's ability to make a winning difference. From the 2019-2020 season through 2022-23, injuries limited Isaac to only 45 games. He missed two entire seasons.
But in 2023-24, Isaac restored his reputation as one of the best defenders in the NBA. He played in a combined 65 games (regular season and playoffs) and finished No. 1 in defensive rating. It was no coincidence that the Magic returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Here is a closer look at his top three performances this past season.
1. March 23, 2024, vs. Sacramento Kings
In a 109-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Isaac was +26 thanks to his combination of stout defense and a remarkably efficient offensive performance, which included his highest-scoring game since 2019.
- 23 minutes played
- 25 points scored
- Seven rebounds
- Two blocks
- One steal
- 3-of-4 from three
- 10-of-13 from the field
2. April 27, 2024, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 4 of playoff series
In 2018-19 as a 21-year-old starter, Isaac helped lead the Magic in a playoff series again Kawhi Leonard and the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors. His return to the playoffs featured a standout performance in Game 4 of the Cavs series — a 112-89 victory.
- 20 minutes
- 14 points
- Two blocks
- One steal
- Seven rebounds
- 4-of-6 from three
3. Jan. 31, 2024 vs. San Antonio Spurs
When Isaac was drafted in 2017, many teams were looking for the next Kristaps Porziņģis. Isaac's defensive tenacity and long frame seemed to fit the unicorn bill.
Flash forward to this season, and the NBA embraced the next evolution of the unicorn with Victor Wembanyama, nicknamed The Alien, for his freakish size and skill at 7-4.
In a 108-98 win, Isaac had the most blocks since 2019 in his matchup against the Spurs and the eventual Rookie of the Year.
- 18 minutes
- Eight points
- Four rebounds
- Four blocks
- 4-of-7 from the field
Isaac's ability to guard virtually every position on the floor — see the video below of his defensive work against Wembanyama — is a rare and invaluable commodity for the Magic.
