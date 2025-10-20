Analyst thinks Magic haven't done enough to contend, but here's why they have
The Orlando Magic are going into the season hoping to be better from beyond the arc.
The Magic doubled down on those hopes by trading for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, surrendering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks to bring him into the fold. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley wonders if that will be enough for the Magic to have an improved 3-point scoring offense.
"No team was worse from range than the Magic last season: not by volume, not by accuracy. And since perimeter woes were hardly a new problem for this team—it was 30th in makes and 24th in percentage the season prior—the front office finally felt compelled to act this offseason," Buckley wrote.
"In short, the Magic converted most of their trade chips into Desmond Bane, a 27-year-old near-star with a 41 percent splash rate over five NBA seasons. They also added veteran point guard Tyus Jones, who has never taken a ton of threes but has made them at a 39.8 percent clip over the past four seasons.
"Orlando obviously needed what both will bring, but does it need even more to enter the East's elite tier? This defense is stingy enough (second-best in the league last season) that it shouldn't need to be overwhelmingly great on offense, but history generally holds that it takes top-third efficiency ranks on both ends of the court to contend."
Magic need offense to progress
If the Magic are truly serious about contending, the offense has to be better. The defense is at a high quality to where it can contend for a championship, but the offense has to do its part as well.
Adding Bane will not only help the 3-point shooting, but it will also help set other players up for success by getting more wide open shots and moving the ball in transition. If Orlando is still struggling with their 3-point shooting at the trade deadline, they can make a trade to acquire another shooter to help the team in the latter part of the year.
In the meantime, the Magic will roll with the squad they feel confident in to help turn around the offense when the team faces off against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
