The Magic Insider

Analyst thinks Magic haven't done enough to contend, but here's why they have

The Orlando Magic are a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane looks to shoot in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi.
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane looks to shoot in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are going into the season hoping to be better from beyond the arc.

The Magic doubled down on those hopes by trading for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, surrendering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks to bring him into the fold. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley wonders if that will be enough for the Magic to have an improved 3-point scoring offense.

"No team was worse from range than the Magic last season: not by volume, not by accuracy. And since perimeter woes were hardly a new problem for this team—it was 30th in makes and 24th in percentage the season prior—the front office finally felt compelled to act this offseason," Buckley wrote.

"In short, the Magic converted most of their trade chips into Desmond Bane, a 27-year-old near-star with a 41 percent splash rate over five NBA seasons. They also added veteran point guard Tyus Jones, who has never taken a ton of threes but has made them at a 39.8 percent clip over the past four seasons.

"Orlando obviously needed what both will bring, but does it need even more to enter the East's elite tier? This defense is stingy enough (second-best in the league last season) that it shouldn't need to be overwhelmingly great on offense, but history generally holds that it takes top-third efficiency ranks on both ends of the court to contend."

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic need offense to progress

If the Magic are truly serious about contending, the offense has to be better. The defense is at a high quality to where it can contend for a championship, but the offense has to do its part as well.

Adding Bane will not only help the 3-point shooting, but it will also help set other players up for success by getting more wide open shots and moving the ball in transition. If Orlando is still struggling with their 3-point shooting at the trade deadline, they can make a trade to acquire another shooter to help the team in the latter part of the year.

In the meantime, the Magic will roll with the squad they feel confident in to help turn around the offense when the team faces off against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

More Orlando Magic Stories

3 possible scenarios for Magic entering season

Magic president explains why team has open roster spot

One key factor will dictate Magic this season

Magic stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner ready for regular season

Desmond Bane could hold key to Magic's success this season

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News