Magic stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner ready for regular season
The Orlando Magic are a different team than they were a year ago, but the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the leaders of the team and the Magic will only go as far as they take them. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley liked what he saw from Orlando's dynamic duo in the team's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.
“I mean to start the game, I thought it was great. I thought we pushed the pace, I thought we guarded at a nice clip. I just really am proud of how they’re sharing the basketball. They're making the right play and trying to make the right read and I think that goes a long way," Mosley said postgame.
Banchero, Wagner ready to lead Magic
The Magic pushed the foot on the gas early, conjuring a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Wagner spoke about how the offense was clicking early and often throughout the game.
“I thought the first quarter was really good. Offensively, I thought we played good all game – great pace, sharing the ball, finding the next action. Defensively, a little bit inconsistent but obviously, it’s preseason. It’s good to see some mistakes as well, have them on film, and learn from them," Wagner said.
The Magic are trying to play faster on offense this season in hopes that it will lead to more points. Wagner thinks the team is figuring out how to push the pace without committing too many turnovers.
“I think the effort is there. I think we’re trying to do as much as we can," Wagner said. "Obviously, it’s not perfect. Probably too many turnovers at the end but again, a couple of these, I think we can cut down and overall, I think we’re playing great offense honestly.”
The offense will be a work in progress all season long, but the efforts from Banchero and Wagner will lead the way. If the two of them are playing well and setting their teammates up for success, the Magic will be in great shape.
The Magic are starting their regular season off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center.
